Not your normal "Elf On A Shelf"

Students and staff were shocked today at McMichael High School when they noticed a real-life "Elf On A Shelf" at their school. Well, we should say a "Deputy On A Shelf".
"I decided to have a little fun with everyone before we all left for winter break," said SRO Deputy Shane Woodall, "So, with the help of the home economics teacher I got a long sleeve red shirt and she made the white-collar and I became the "Deputy On A Shelf".
Woodall was seen at various locations around the school holding a pose and remaining perfectly still.
"I would slip into a part of the building or a classroom and strike my pose and just watch for the reactions," continued Woodall, "Some of the students were staring at me and asking each other if I was real. One even said I was a mannequin dressed up like me!"
Woodall hasn't said if this will become a permanent gag every year or not. He has been the SRO at Mcmichael for nearly three decades.