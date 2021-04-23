The dinosaurs are coming to Greensboro....in a drive-through?

The Dinosaur Adventure is a drive-thru

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's a safe bet that none of you has heard of a prehistoric drive-thru experience. But that's exactly what will happen in a few weeks at the Greensboro Coliseum.

From May 14th – 16th and May 19th – 23rd, life-sized, roaring and moving dinosaurs will roam free at the Greensboro Coliseum in this Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru.

Ticket holders will have the rare opportunity to encounter their favorite dinosaurs, featuring a 40-foot T-Rex, 30-foot Brachiosaurus, Triceratops, Spinosaurus, Velociraptors, and more from the comfort of their own cars.

As you drive through the exhibit you can listen to an educational audio tour about the ancient creatures.

“We love that we can bring these prehistoric animals to life, and we hope this event will give families a safe and exciting adventure as we work our way back to normalcy” - Sanjay Syal, President & CEO of Pinnacle Production Group

The event runs May 14th – 16th and May 19th – 23rd. Ticket prices start at $49 per vehicle of up to eight people per car. Guests can also purchase an Ultimate Adventure souvenir toy pack for children. Admission tickets and adventure packs will not be sold onsite.