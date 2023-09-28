The Doxie Derby is like no other race you've seen

Little "weenie-dogs" will race for a cure by supporting cancer research.

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — 3rd Annual Doxie Derby & Family Festival, presented by Lomax Home Team

on Sunday, October 1, 2023, from 12 noon til 4 PM at Southern C’s Farm in Summerfield, NC.

The Doxie Derby & Family Festival was created by Summerfield residents Stephanie and

Richard Lomax has 3 dachshunds of their own: Deacon, Yogi, and Tito. Both

Stephanie and Richard have experienced family and close friends who have fought breast

cancer. In 2020, Stephanie and Richard said, “We love Doxies, we love Summerfield, and we

hate cancer, let’s create something fun in our community to raise awareness and money to

help defeat breast cancer!”

Richard’s sister, Dr. Laura Lomax, is a breast cancer survivor and so is Stephanie’s mother,

Barbara. Laura, a long-time Board member of earlier.org, introduced Stephanie to

earlier.org – Friends for an Earlier Breast Cancer Test® to find out how they could get

involved with a local organization focused on breast cancer.

A year later, in 2021, the first annual Doxie Derby & Family Festival was born. It was a

remarkable success with over 400 attendees and 40 racing doxies, raising $20,000 thanks

to the tremendous support of the community, vendors, and local sponsors. The 2022 event

repeated – and exceeded – the previous year’s success, generating $25,000 for earlier.org.

Event details and advance tickets are available at www.earlier.org/events. Walk-up

admission is also available. Family activities include doxie races, a doxie costume parade,

live DJ, Jenga, Photo Booth, Silent Auction, Cornhole, food trucks, vendors galore, and more.

All event proceeds benefit the Greensboro-based nonprofit, earlier.org – Friends for an

Earlier Breast Cancer Test®. Earlier.org is the nation’s only nonprofit exclusively

dedicated to funding research seeking an earlier biological detection test for breast cancer.

The organization’s founder, Martha Kaley, is a 28-year breast cancer survivor and has lived

in the Triad area for over 50 years. Her breast cancer was discovered as a result of an

accidental scratch from her chocolate lab, aptly named Sherlock, so dogs have been an