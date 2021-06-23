The Fun Fourth Festival is back in downtown Greensboro!

Downtown Greensboro, Inc made the announcement this week and there are a few changes to the family friendly event.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Downtown Greensboro Inc.’s Fun Fourth presented by Allegacy returns in 2021 in a slightly scaled back fashion but not lacking in family-friendly fun and entertainment. The one-day celebration will take place on July 3 and feature community favorites like the Freedom Run, live music, strolling performers, and more.

“It takes us over six months to plan our traditional two-day Fun Fourth events in the center of the city. Six months ago we were still in the middle of a pandemic with no end in sight,” says Zack Matheny, DGI President, and CEO. “Today, I’m proud of my team for pulling together an exciting one-day event that will welcome us out of our houses and back into the community.”

Downtown Greensboro’s Fun Fourth programming is presented by Allegacy Federal Credit Union. “We are excited to be part of this grand celebration honoring our country’s freedom. Outdoor events like Fun Fourth give us the ability to come together as a community to focus on our wellbeing with numerous activities, such as the Freedom Run, local music, and much needed time with family and friends,” says Cathy Pace, Allegacy President, and CEO.

“It is also a wonderful opportunity to showcase the downtown businesses that have been working so hard to be their best this past year,” she adds. “We encourage the community to take advantage of Fun Fourth to see everything that downtown Greensboro has to offer and support these many businesses that are the backbone of our community.”

Fun Fourth will kick off the morning of July 3 with the annual Freedom Run, which includes a 10K, 5K, and fun run. The race will begin and end at Center City Park. Registrations for the race are currently underway online.

The Fun Fourth Freedom Fest in Downtown Greensboro presented by Allegacy will be held on Elm Street, from February One Place to Lewis Street beginning at 3:00 p.m. on July 3. Visitors will enjoy:

Three live music stages sponsored by HAECO Americas, the Greensboro Jaycees, and McDonald’s

Aerial acrobatics sponsored by United Healthcare

Strolling performers including stilt walkers and bubble artists

The Greensboro Merchants Association’s dunk tank with local celebrities like broadcasters Dave Aiken and Eric Chilton.

Families can also stroll through Patriotic Path, a walk-thru red, white, and blue explosion in the alley next to Boxcar Arcade. Patriotic Path will be lit the entire month of July and is sponsored by The Cemala Foundation and the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.

A patriotic laser light show, sponsored by the Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau and the City of Greensboro, will cap off the night at 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot at the corner of Market and Davie Streets.

“We did our best to locate a fireworks vendor for this year’s festivities, but given the short notice, lack of inventory, and manpower, it just didn’t come to fruition,” Matheny says. “I know it’s not ideal to not have fireworks, but this laser show is sure to put us in the red, white, and blue spirit.”