The Girl Scouts introduce a new cookie!

"Adventurefuls" are on the way for the upcoming season.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Yes, it is time for America's favorite cookie sale and this year there's something new.

Recently, the Girl Scouts announced that the new Adventurefuls cookie will join its nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season. They describe it as "an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt".

Girl Scouts across the United States will offer the Adventurefuls cookie next season alongside favorites like Thin Mints® and Samoas®/Caramel deLites®.

The cookie campaign helps to fund programs throughout the year for the organization. Whether it is using their STEM skills to solve a problem, changing a law to help their community, having an outdoor experience, or starting an innovative nonprofit, Girl Scouts are always working to build a better future.