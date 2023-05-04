The Girl Scouts summer program for mental wellness

Shocking new statistics about mental health in young girls prompted the Girl Scouts to take action.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont (GSCP2P) and Crossnore Communities for Children are partnering together this June to launch a new program called Healthy View, Healthy YOU!

This six-week series focuses on ways for girls to reach their highest potential, lift themselves and others up and face the world today resilient, ready and strong. Young people, especially girls, are currently facing a mental health crisis, and GSCP2P has made a commitment to start important conversations with girls in their communities, giving them tools and support to better understand and care for their personal well-being.

“GSCP2P is working toward the larger goals of destigmatizing mental illness, normalizing conversations around mental health and mental illness, and delivering inclusive workshops for Girl Scouts of all backgrounds,” said CEO of GSCP2P, Jennifer Wilcox. “The purpose of this program is to help girls understand their feelings, how to get help when they need it, and how to be a support system for other girls.”

The Healthy View, Healthy YOU! program is supported by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina and their Healthy Blue Healthy You campaign.

Blue Cross NC uses a community approach to health education and outreach activities and has a proven record of success. Their health education and outreach approach emphasizes healthy behaviors, preventative care, and wellness.

If you need more information go to www.girlscoutsp2p.org.

