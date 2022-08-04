The Greensboro Grasshoppers kick off the new season

This year there are even more daily specials to keep you coming back.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Baseball is back and better than ever. The Greensboro Grasshoppers opened their season this weekend with lots of fresh ideas and promotions.

"We are thrilled to get things going again and with our new owners comes a few new deals for fans and families," said General Manager Donald Moore, "This season will be like no other."

Tuesday games will feature $2 beer, sodas, and hot dogs while Wednesday will be White Claw Wednesday with special pricing on those beverages.

Thirsty Thursdays aren't going anywhere but now EVERY Friday and Saturday night game will have fireworks. They are also bringing back the very popular "Play catch on the field" time before the game as well as the "Run the bases" for the kids after the game ends.

New owner Andy Sandler says it's all about community.

"We want this stadium to be a community gathering place with lots of events that aren't baseball," said Sandler, "We hope to hold everything from live concerts to food truck festivals in this stadium.