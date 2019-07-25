GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you're a '90s kid, you'll love this one.
The Greensboro Grasshoppers are sporting "All That" inspired jerseys at Thursday night's home game. It's all part of a '90s night theme.
All That, a sketch comedy show for kids, brought us classic bits like "Good Burger," "Repairman (man, man, man)," "Ask Ashley," "Vital Information," and many more.
The team even tweeted a video of their mascots jumping in slow-mo -- just like All That's opening theme. Well played, Grasshoppers.
The jerseys will go to fans who win them in an online auction after the game.
Greensboro Grasshoppers