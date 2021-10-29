The life of a touring Broadway actor

Eric Chilton chats with Ryan Farnsworth from "Beautiful: The Carole King Story".

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Life on the road for a Broadway star is not as glamorous as you might think.

Ryan Farnsworth plays Barry Mann in the Broadway show "Beautiful: The Carole King Story" and he says sometimes they are on the road for 8 months or even a year.

"You have to be dedicated to the craft and sometimes you miss some life events back home," said Farnsworth, "But I try to look at it as one of life's challenges."

And while they are working hard while touring there are some built-in breaks.

"You know there are a few weeks that we don't have a show here or there and most of us make a bee-line back to our hometowns but technology makes it easier to stay connected these days," continued Farnsworth, "I'm sure this was much, much harder say 20 or 30 years ago."