The life of a touring Broadway actor

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Life on the road for a Broadway star is not as glamorous as you might think.
Ryan Farnsworth plays Barry Mann in the Broadway show "Beautiful: The Carole King Story" and he says sometimes they are on the road for 8 months or even a year.
"You have to be dedicated to the craft and sometimes you miss some life events back home," said Farnsworth, "But I try to look at it as one of life's challenges."
And while they are working hard while touring there are some built-in breaks.
"You know there are a few weeks that we don't have a show here or there and most of us make a bee-line back to our hometowns but technology makes it easier to stay connected these days," continued Farnsworth, "I'm sure this was much, much harder say 20 or 30 years ago."
The play opens Tuesday, November 9th at the Tanger Performing Arts Center. You can buy tickets from their website.