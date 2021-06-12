The Messiah symphony concert like you've never seen it

The Winston Salem Symphony and Symphony Chorus have raised the bar with this year's show.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Symphony’s annual performance of Handel’s Messiah will take place on Tuesday, December 7. This year marks the Symphony’s fourteenth year performing what has become a Triad holiday favorite and is widely regarded as music’s most powerful message of faith. Conducted by Dr. Christopher Gilliam, Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus Director, the Messiah is a spiritual experience perfect for the holiday season.

The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church (646 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem). Tickets begin at $25 and can be purchased online at WSsymphony.org or by phone at 336-464-0145. Please note, all patrons attending Winston-Salem Symphony events must present proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test, and masks are required. For more information, visit wssymphony.org/covid19.

The Winston-Salem Symphony’s performance of the Messiah will feature guest singers Shawnette Sulker, Soprano; Sarah Coit, Mezzo-Soprano; Karim Sulayman, Tenor; and Kevin Burdette, Bass; as well as members of the Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus, under the direction of Dr. Gilliam.