The most unique sporting and entertainment event in the Triad

Gears and Guitars cranks it up this weekend in Winston-Salem.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It is a big one!

We are talking about the return of the Gears & Guitars Music Festival. Celebrating its fifth year, Gears & Guitars will bring three days of live music to Bailey Park to accompany the cycling races. Friday, September 24 will feature Grace Potter and Hannah Wicklund; Saturday, September 25, Gov’t Mule, Devon Gilfillian and Ida Mae will all take the stage; and Sunday, September 26, The Smithereens, Fastball and Magnolia Green will round out the weekend.

“We can’t wait to have cycling and live music acts all filling up the Bailey Park area once again in a few weeks,” said Boden. “The energy that always comes with this weekend in Winston-Salem is something we have surely missed, and we hope that both locals and visitors will come down and take part in all of the excitement.”

The Winston-Salem Cycling Classic, one of the country’s most prestigious professional cycling events, will be held September 24-26 in downtown Winston-Salem. Friday, September 23 will feature the 2021 USA CRITS Series Finals along with showcase races as part of the International Crit Challenge. Saturday and Sunday, September 25 and 26, the International Crit Challenge will take place along with a full slate of amateur racing, including a bike share criterium on Saturday and a veteran’s ride on Sunday.

This is the first year that Winston-Salem will host the USA CRITS Finals. Twenty-four USA CRITS D1 teams will battle across the US all season, with the winner of the Series’ team and jersey competitions determined in Winston-Salem on September 24. The International Crit Challenge invites teams from around the world to visit Winston-Salem to take on USA CRITS D1 teams in a two-day competition for the ICC Championship belt. This year teams from England, Canada, Italy, Mexico and Belize will all compete.

All three days will be streamed live on USACRITS.tv and all events will be held in and around Bailey Park in downtown Winston-Salem’s Innovation Quarter.

“Hosting the USA CRITS Finals and creating this new international format keeps Winston-Salem in the world spotlight of cycling,” said Winston-Salem Cycling Race Director Ray Boden. “We will continue to develop this format and bring the best crit teams in the world to our city.”

There is no charge for admission to watch race activities or to watch the competition. However, there is a registration charge for the competitive races. Gears & Guitars concerts are only accessed by purchasing a ticket.

For more information on all cycling events and race route information, visit winstonsalemcycling.com.