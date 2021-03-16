The newest addition to Greensboro's nightlife is like no other.

One Thirteen Brewhouse and Rooftop Bar is open for business but with safety in mind.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Downtown Greensboro’s newest hot spot is like no other in the area.

One Thirteen Brewhouse and Rooftop Bar is a 4-story bar and event space located at the former Greene Street Club (113 N. Greene Street). The remodeled 20,000-foot space includes four bars, one on each floor. And each floor has a theme.

"We have a different theme for each level first level we have 16 craft beers on tap a full cocktail menu second floor we offer a bourbon whiskey bar with a really classy atmosphere then we have a two-story rooftop bar that overlooks downtown Greensboro that just have some amazing views, says owner Toby Leasure.

But don't think that safety isn't a concern. Leasure says they are committed to safety over everything else.

"First and foremost we want our customers to be safe and and feel comfortable in here and we we're providing social distancing with our tables and we have hand sanitizer out...it definitely played a big role," Continued Leasure.