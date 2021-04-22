The Parade of Homes is back!

After taking a break last year, the Parade of Homes returns with some high tech twists.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Builders Association is at it again. Tempting us with the newest and most beautiful homes up for sale in the Triad.

The pring Parade of Homes showcases more than 30 newly constructed homes throughout Greensboro and the surrounding area and you can check it out Saturday & Sunday, April 24-25 & May 1-2.

There will be a mixture of traditional open houses…as well as some homes on virtual tour only.

Open houses will be held from 1-5 and admission is free. Attendees will follow CDC guidelines regarding social distancing, face coverings, along with the use of hand sanitizer as builders will be following safety protocols as well.