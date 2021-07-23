The podcast that takes you behind the scenes with Prince

Greensboro native Shelby J. hosts a new podcast celebrating Prince's genus and the release of this new album on which she performs and co-wrote.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you haven't heard of Shelby J. you are missing out. As a personal friend of mine I can tell you that her spirit and her smile are bigger than most I have ever met.

Her story is atypical of most Triad natives. Especially those that dream of stardom. Singing in local and regional bands for most of her life she was eventually discovered after singing and performing on cruise lines for a few years.

Her vocal strength and ability to connect with an audience caught the eye of a musical genius, Prince.

And after performing in his New Power Generation band for many years she still holds true to His Royal Badness by living "purple" even today.

Her latest project is a labor of love. A 4 episode podcast that chronicles the process of making Prince's latest album "Welcome 2 America".

"This is so much fun for me," said Johnson, "I can't even begin to tell you not only how much fun it was to make the album but also host this podcast with other New Power Generation members."

This podcast series focuses on an album that was recorded back in the 2010-2011 time period but was never released by Prince....until now.