Charlotte, North Carolina? COME ON DOWN!

The live version of everyone's favorite daytime game show, The Price Is Right, is coming to Oven's Auditorium on April 10, 2019.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

During the live show, contestants in the audience will get a chance to play classic games -- like Plinko and Cliffhanger.

The live version of the show has been traveling across North America for the past decade and has given away more than $12 million in cash and prizes.

Those who wish to purchase tickets to the live show can do so at this link.

*Note: This live show is always very popular and tickets usually sell out quickly. When we searched for tickets, as of Tuesday morning, a lot of the seats had already been reserved.

