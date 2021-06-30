The program that allows you inside the enclosures with the animals

The Greensboro Science Center relaunches its popular weekend add-on experience, Inside Tracks: Zoo Trek, on Saturday, July 3.



Zoo Trek participants get an up-close look at some of the animals like the okapi, cassowaries, flamingos, Aldabra tortoises, meerkats or prehensile-tailed porcupine.



"On a Zoo Trek, guests meet not only animals but the Animal Care team - which adds a whole new layer to a visit. This experience gives an in-depth and well-rounded view of animal care in general and lots of stories about our animals in particular," said the GSC's VP of Education, Martha Regester.



As the animals are provided with enrichment and treats, Zoo Trek attendees learn from the GSC's experts about the resident animals' lives and conservation initiatives for their wild counterparts - all in an exclusive, behind-the-scenes setting.



Regester added, "We are all about making connections and we hope that by meeting some of our animals our guests will be inspired to dive a little deeper into conservation actions and support that will benefit wild animals and habitats."



Each Zoo Trek can accommodate up to 8 guests. More information and reservations are available at www.greensboroscience.org/visit/what-to-do/zoo-trek