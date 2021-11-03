'The reach has been staggering' | Immersive Van Gogh extends Charlotte exhibit

The record-breaking exhibition has sold more than 265,000 tickets in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Blumenthal Performing Arts and Lighthouse Immersive announced that Immersive Van Gogh is extending its run for the second time through Jan. 2, 2022.

A new block of tickets is on sale now at vangoghclt.com.

The extension through the holiday season is an opportunity for guests with out-of-town visitors looking for something unique to do together during the holidays, Blumenthal Arts said.

The record-breaking exhibition has sold more than 265,000 tickets in Charlotte, with 44% of ticket buyers coming from outside the Charlotte Metropolitan Area and 77% of those tickets were purchased by new customers who have never attended an event at Blumenthal Performing Arts. Immersive Van Gogh has also seen more than 4,400 repeat ticket buyers making multiple return visits.

“The reach of Immersive Van Gogh has been staggering,” Blumenthal CEO Tom Gabbard said. “As the first indoor, live entertainment to hit the Charlotte market since the pandemic shutdown, it’s noteworthy that more than 75% of Van Gogh ticket buyers are attending an event in one of our venues for the first time, with a huge percentage of folks coming in from out of town. We are especially proud of the impact this is having on the local economy after a tough year and a half. To be extending for a second time amidst the continued effects of COVID-19 and the delta variant is extraordinary.”

For tickets and more information, visit vangoghclt.com or call 704-372-1000. Admission to Immersive Van Gogh is reserved by day and time with a variety of premium ticket options available, including souvenir add-ons and flexible entry times.

