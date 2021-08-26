The "Shmedfest" is more than just an unusual name

The concert is in its 17th year supporting people in need through Crisis Control Ministries.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — What in the world is a "Shmeddy" and what is a "Shmedfest?" We are about to answer that.

Now in its 17th year, the event has had to be split up into two days to accommodate its exponential growth over the past few years. The founders, Steve and Tonya Cavanaugh originally hosted the event in their backyard inviting friends and family; as the event grew in popularity, a larger venue was required. With the addition of new events, it now encompasses two days. This year’s event will include the first annual Shmedfest 5K and Fun Run. Runners who sign up for the 5K will receive a free swag bag. In addition, this year will reprise the 24-hour fundraising fitness challenge known as “The Shmed,” hosted by fitness groups F3 and FiA of Winston-Salem. Participants can sign up for any of the four 45-minute workout sessions over the 24-hour period, including family-friendly bootcamps and a yoga session. The 5,000-rep challenge will also be returning with prizes for the winners. Those who participate in the Fun Run, 5K, or a session of The Shmed can also sign up to receive an exclusive Shmedfest 2021 t-shirt.

Shmedfest is a family-friendly weekend of fitness events and a community concert benefitting Crisis Control Ministry, and will be held from Friday, August 27th, at 6 p.m. to Saturday, August 28th, at 9 p.m. at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

Afterwards, a community concert will be held Saturday evening beginning at 4 p.m. Live music will be provided by three different local bands: the Downtown Band, the Pharaoh Sisters, and Gypsy Soul. Not to mention food and drinks.

“Shmedfest has grown bigger and bigger over the years, and this year is no exception,” said Margaret Elliott, Executive Director of Crisis Control Ministry. “An event like this wouldn’t be possible without the support of all of the local groups, businesses, artists, and organizations who are dedicated to giving back to our community.”

To register for Shmedfest, go online at https://tinyurl.com/shmed2021. You can also donate online at www.crisiscontrol.org.

About Crisis Control Ministry