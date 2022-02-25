The stuff nightmares are made of

"Scream Dreams" is coming to the Triad and it promises more than just your usual jump scares.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — There are lots of horror movies that center around nightmares but this new hunted attraction in Thomasville brings it all to life.

ScreamDreams is an elaborate indoor haunt being built inside of “Castle Boo” in Thomasville and is scheduled to open in September of this year with the most state-of-the-art "scaretonics", pneumatics, and animatronics in the Triad.

The idea is to take you through nightmarish situations one dream at a time with unusual transitions from one dream to the next.

"We even have some rooms that actually move to give you a surreal sense of transitioning to the next scene," said general manager Gus McPherson, "We went to extreme lengths to make the visitor feel like they are truly moving through their nightmares."

McPherson should know. He's been in the haunted attraction business for nearly three decades.

"This is so unique we want everyone to know that this is so much more than your usual jump-scare haunted trail," continued McPherson, "This is truly a one-of-a-kind experience."