The Sundance Film Festival comes to the Triad

How you can participate in one of the best known film festivals in the world without ever leaving the Piedmont.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's the largest independent film festival in the country and while its home base is in Park City, Utah, the Triad will get a piece of the action this month.

"We are thrilled that we are one of 7 theaters in the entire country that get to screen some of this year's movies," said Kayla Cavenaugh with Aperture Cinema, "We will get to bring some of the nominated films to our Triad public. We anticipate that this will be a huge draw so even though it's free you still have to register for tickets online since seating is limited."

The festival is one of global recognition and is held in high regard in the international film world.

"So Tuesday, January the 4th we will be showing some of the short films that are up for awards while on the 28th, 29th and 30th we will show the feature-length films that are up for awards," continued Ca=venaugh, "It's a rare opportunity for people in our area to see these incredible works of art without having to travel to Utah per usual."