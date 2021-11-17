The Triad tradition, Wizard Of OZ takes the stage again

The Community Theater of Greensboro presents the timeless classic for it's 28th year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Community Theater of Greensboro is bringing back its annual tradition of presenting the Wizard of OZ to Triad audiences.

"This tradition has gone on for nearly three decades," said director Roz Fulton, "Some of these kids started out as munchkins and over the years stayed with the show and eventually became a lead role."

Since the show has been a staple for so many decades, the costumes and sets have grown into a nearly professional quality thereby enhancing the experience for the patron.

"We always try to throw a little something new in each year so the audience won't see the exact same performance year in and year out," continued Fulton.