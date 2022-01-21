The ugliest dog in the Triad contest

Rock 92 and 107.5 KZL are holding the competition

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Just hearing the title of the contest elicits chuckles from anyone who is a pet owner.

"We've all heard the saying that something is so ugly they're cute and while that may be the case for some of our contestants, some are just plain ugly," laughed Chris Kelly from the 2 Guys Named Chris Show, "We are still taking submissions but this is already panning out to be a hilarious contest."

Listeners can upload photos of their ugly dog for a chance to win $1,000 cash.

"We were just sitting around the table trying to come up with new ideas for a contest and someone said, how about the cutest dog in the Triad," continued Kelly, "But with a bunch of radio people around it of course switched to the ugliest dog in the Triad."