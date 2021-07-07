The Winery Comedy Tour combines two great events in one

Grove Winery hosts the annual event every year and this year you can safely have a few laughs and some good wine.

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — When you think of a winery you probably conjure up images of beautiful scenery, rolling hills, and grapes. But not a comedy tour. Well, that's exactly what the good people at Grove Winery are up to.

"We have top notch comedians, that are touring the country, come to Grove Winery as part of the national Winery Comedy Tour on the 2nd Friday of each month. We've got shows on 7/9, 7/22, 8/13, 9/10, and 10/8.," said owner Max Lloyd, "It has become an annual favorite for people around here."

Seating for the comedy show starts at 6 pm and the show starts at 7 pm.

"We allow for Social distancing if guests want that. Safety is still first in line," continued Lloyd.