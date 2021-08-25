The Winston-Salem Open is drawing record crowds

Organizers say it's one of the best years yet and their "family oriented" activities are leading the way.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Open is pulling in record numbers this year despite growing COVID numbers. The event is always a jewel in the sports crown of the Triad and this year is no exception.

"We are just thrilled that our numbers are good but we have also put safety as a primary concern. The crowds have really been respectful of each other and try hard to be as safe as possible even in the outdoor setting that we have," said tournament director Jeff Ryan.

But it's not all tennis at the tournament.

"Our kid zone has really been a success," continued Ryan, "It's those family-oriented elements that have paved the way for our success this year. Kids love all the activities and it also introduces them to the sport of tennis which is something we strive to do as well."