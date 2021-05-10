Think you have what it takes? Cheerwine is calling on fans to share their best brand-inspired artwork!

The 104-year-old Salisbury-based company is giving artists a chance to have their original artwork featured on the official 2021 Cheerwine Festival t-shirt!

SALISBURY, N.C. — Calling all artists! Get your pen and your paper ready because Cheerwine may be checking for your design.

That’s right, the 104-year-old Salisbury-based company is giving artists a chance to have their original artwork featured on the official 2021 Cheerwine Festival t-shirt!

According to a release, you have until July 1 to submit your artwork. Then a panel of judges will select the best five entries to be voted on by the public, with the winner being announced in August.

The winner will receive a one-night stay at the Salisbury Hampton Inn; a Cheerwine Festival gift basket and more!

This year’s festival is slated for September 18, and if you’re lucky, you may see everyone wearing your masterpiece on the streets of downtown Salisbury.