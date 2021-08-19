It's throwback jersey night at the Greensboro Grasshoppers?

You could win a vintage Greensboro Hornets jersey from 1984!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you are old enough to remember when the Greensboro Grasshoppers were called the Greensboro Hornets then we have a "must do" event for you tonight!

How about a chance to win a vintage game-worn jersey?

The jerseys will be auctioned off to fans through a digital platform this year as well as a special edition jersey for fans in attendance at the game Thursday, August 19th. Proceeds from the jersey auctions will benefit Raising Roofs for Habitat for Humanity of Greensboro in partnership with the Greensboro Builders Association. Previous Jersey Nights have netted over $92,000 in donations to help the program.

Even the players will be wearing vintage-themed jerseys from the Hornets baseball team. These jerseys will be auctioned off online and bidding will close this Friday, August 20th at midnight. There will be a special edition “84” jersey that will be a live auction at the game on Thursday. Due to COVID-19 restrictions with MLB, the winning bidders will have the choice of having the jerseys shipped or picked up after Monday, August 23.

Both Habitat for Humanity and Raising Roofs serve in the Greensboro area to give the community new opportunities and paths to success. Raising Roofs is a collaboration between the Greensboro Builders Association and Habitat for Humanity. With donations of time, money, and materials they have been able to build 64 homes. Builders, contractors, and suppliers graciously donate their time and materials to make this organization work.

To learn more about PMi’s Community Involvement: https://pestmgt.com/our-company/community-involvement/

For more information on Habitat for Humanity of Greensboro, visit: https://www.habitatgreensboro.org/