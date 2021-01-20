Maybe we’ve been doing it wrong all along? Viral TikTok video shows you how to tie your shoe in less than a second!

Will you be sticking the traditional route or trying the new method? To each his own.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — What if I told you that you were tying your shoes wrong this whole entire time?

Well, a new TikTok video that’s been viewed millions of times is suggesting just that!

In the video posted by user @bugzymoran, he says he can teach you how to tie your shoe in less than one second!

(Warning: User uses profanity at the very end of the clip)

The 'TikToker' definitely hit the 1-sec mark judging from the video demonstration, but could it actually be done by you and me?

I put myself to the challenge and you can too by following these simple steps.

Step 1: Tie the normal tie we are all use to.

Step 2: Hold each lace with your bottom three fingers

Step 3: Take the lace on your right hand and go index finger first around and to the thumb. Do the same with your left hand but this time start with your thumb and go around to the index finger.

Step 4: With your right hand, use your thumb and grab the top string. With your left hand use your index finger and grab the other top string. Pull and there you go.