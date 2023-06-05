Tim Allen, who rose to fame on ABC's "Home Improvement," is bringing his stand-up routine to Charlotte's Ovens Auditorium in September.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Award-winning actor and comedian Tim Allen is bringing his stand-up comedy show to Charlotte's Oven Auditorium in September.

Allen, who rose to fame on ABC's "Home Improvement" sitcom in the 1990s, will perform at Ovens Auditorium at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29.

Allen's role as Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor skyrocketed his career to some of the most popular film series of the last 25 years. He voiced Buzz Lightyear in Disney's "Toy Story" franchise and starred as Santa in the "Santa Clause" series.

Presale tickets go on sale on Thursday, June 8 at 10 a.m. General public tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 12. The presale password is TIM. Click here for more ticket information.

Pamela Anderson alleged that Allen exposed himself to her on the set of "Home Improvement" in her memoir. Allen denied the allegation, telling Variety, "No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing."

