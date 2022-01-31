Time for The Triad Jewish Film Festival

The 21-year tradition continues this year in a hybrid form.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's that time of year. The Triad Jewish Film Festival is underway for it's 21st season. This year the films will be available in person and On-Demand due to the pandemic.

“For twenty-one years, the Triad Jewish Film Festival has brought the community exposure to Jewish-related films that they might not have known about otherwise. We're fortunate to have been able to adapt during the pandemic and offer these films virtually from the comfort of the viewer’s home. And while we're still monitoring the current environment, we're excited to bring back the option of watching some of our films in person at Well-Spring.” said David Kaplan, chair of the Film Festival Committee and community leader.

The films will be shown at the Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre & Lobby at Well-Spring Retirement Community on January 27th, February 3rd, and February 6th to provide an opportunity for the whole community to enjoy the Festival.

“Since things are up in the air with Covid right now, this hybrid platform is the best of both worlds. This will be my 4th year buying tickets to the festival. The wide variety of films is never disappointing.” said Beth Mannella, longtime festival-goer.

The movie lineup includes international and domestic films such as Tiger Within, Asia, Honeymood, American Birthright, Latter Day Jew, and Here We Are.