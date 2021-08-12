Time to take a "Selfie With An Elfie"!

The Village of Clemmons has a new twist on a scavenger hunt that will make your holiday shopping trip a blast!

CLEMMONS, N.C. — Visit the village of Clemmons for your holiday shopping trip and you will start to notice cutouts of Will Ferrell from the movie Elf all over the stores.

It's all part of their "Selfie With An Elfie" campaign.

"Basically it's a scavenger hunt with a twist," said marketing director Shannon Ford, "We have placed these cutouts in more than 50 places in Clemmons stores, and with each cutout, there are numbers and letters that correspond to each other. You translate the numbers into letters and put them on your worksheet to spell out a phrase. After that, you enter your correct answer into a drawing for a gift bag of goodies."

It's perfect for those needing to knock out holiday shopping. Plus, there's a social media aspect.

"We hope every time you see one of the Elf faces they make you smile because "smiling is our favorite" and we would love to see your selfie with one of the elfie’s on our Facebook event page for everyone to see," said Ford.

The drawing for the big prize will take place on December 22nd at noon.