'Together Again' | Janet Jackson coming to Charlotte in spring 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Janet Jackson is back and coming to the Queen City!
Monday, the five-time GRAMMY Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, announced her highly anticipated return to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour, entitled “Together Again.”
The 'Together Again' tour will start spring of 2023 and hit 33 cities all over North America including the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Jackson will be joined by three-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist and Fast and Furious actor, Ludacris throughout the tour.
Jackson celebrates her 50th anniversary in entertainment and milestones for two of her most critically acclaimed albums. 25 years of “The Velvet Rope”, and 30 years of “janet”, featuring her biggest chart-topping hits.
Tickets go on sale starting on Friday at 11 a.m. on LiveNation.com
Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday at 11 a.m. until Thursday 10 p.m. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
JANET JACKSON 'TOGETHER AGAIN' TOUR DATES:
- Fri Apr 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena
- Wed Apr 19 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
- Fri Apr 21 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
- Sat Apr 22 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena
- Tue Apr 25 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
- Thu Apr 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Sat Apr 29 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum
- Sun Apr 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- Tue May 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- Thu May 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Sat May 06 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- Tue May 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Fri May 12 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- Sat May 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- Sun May 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- Fri May 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- Sat May 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
- Tue May 23 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- Wed May 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Fri May 26 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- Sat May 27 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago
- Sun May 28 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- Tue May 30 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Fri Jun 02 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Sat Jun 03 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Sun Jun 04 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Wed Jun 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
- Fri Jun 09 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
- Sat Jun 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl*
- Sun Jun 11 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Fri Jun 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Tue Jun 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- Wed Jun 21 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
*Not a Live Nation Date
