TowneBank Beach Music Festival back to Downtown Greensboro

Tickets are $15 per person; children 12 and under are free with a ticketed adult.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video attached is from a previous show on May 18.

The TowneBank Beach Music Festival returns to Downtown Greensboro Thursday.

The Band of Oz will take the stage at First National Bank Field.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online. Tickets may also be purchased at the gate. Tickets are $15 per person; children 12 and under are free with a ticketed adult.

Parking in street spots is free after 6 p.m. and there are plenty of nearby parking decks to accommodate everyone.

Lawn chairs, pets, and coolers are prohibited. Concertgoers will have a spectacular view sitting in the stands or they may bring their own blanket to sit and dance on the field.

During each concert, enjoy performances and basic shag lessons from professional Carolina shag dancers, Williams and Lani Greene.

The remaining two concerts in the TowneBank Beach Music Festival are:

June 15 | Part Time Party Time Band

June 29 | Chairman of the Band

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.