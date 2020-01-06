Local getaways to social distance and save money

Lisa Jay with The Destination Magazine has a few options for us.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — During these times we are all sick and tired of being quarantined in our homes. We all long for a break, a getaway or just a short trip. But how do you do that while still social distancing and protecting our families from coronavirus? Lisa Jay of The Destination Magazine spends her days showcasing the out-of-the-way getaways across our state. We asked her for a few short drive style trips that will still give us a sense of escape.

"The two counties that come to mind are Stokes and Burke Counties" said Jay. "Those offer beautiful scenery and so much to do. Everything from hangliding to hiking and even some good old fashioned country cooking."

Stokes is a short distance away and Burke County is only a few hours drive away from the Triad. Both have lots of outdoor activities and beautiful scenery that would allow folks to vacation and socil distance at the same time.