A Triad artist's creations aren't what they seem... and it's mind-blowing!

No one does it like Felix Semper and he's getting world-wide recognition.

When you first look at Greensboro Artist Felix Semper's works you are impressed. But not like you will be when he pulls it apart. Yes, his art, which at times looks like it's made out of plaster or stone is actually made out of expandable paper that has been carved and painted and it pulls apart like an accordion.

"I went through trial and error of working with paper but without the accordion effect but it wasn't the same. And then I came up with the accordion idea and they just came to life," said artist Felix Semper,

It is like no other art you've ever seen. When an audience first sees his sculptures come to life the jaw-dropping effect is incredible to watch.