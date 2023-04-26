What's the Secret Sound? | Triad listeners to win prize for guessing sound played on 1075 KZL

1075 KZL is home to Jared and Katie in the Morning, a live and local morning show.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 1075 KZL once again has Triad listeners calling the station four times each weekday trying to identify the Secret Sound.

Identifying the sound will win the listener a record-breaking prize of nearly $15,000.

"The buzz is everywhere," Vice President of Programming for Dick Broadcasting and 1075 KZL, Jason Goodman said. "We have never gone this long without a winner, and with every wrong guess, we add $100 to the jackpot."

The Secret Sound is played four times each day at 8:05 a.m., 11:05 a.m., 4:05 p.m., and 7:05 p.m.

1075 KZL is home to Jared and Katie in the Morning, a live and local morning radio show. The show centers around the lives of the members Jared, Katie, Jason Goodman, "Man Kisser" Matt, and Intern Squidward, and is driven to entertain the audience on a daily basis.

Jared and Katie in the Morning won Best Large Market Radio Show in 2017 from the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters (NCAB) and 107.5 WKZL won Best Large Market Radio Station from the NCAB as well.

Jared and Katie in the Morning can also be heard on Hot 98.3 in Savannah, GA, and Energy 92.1 in Myrtle Beach, SC.

