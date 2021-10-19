Triad man has an incredible jukebox collection

Darrell McCall's collection is go good that it might land in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Darrell McCall has a passion. And it all centers around music.

"When I was about 8-years-old I worked in a radio station cleaning up. Like a janitor. And the station decided that when they were through with the records, instead of throwing them out they gave them to me. So I started my record collection," said McCall, "and that lead to getting a jukebox to store and play them. I guess it just built up from there."

And build it did. To the tune of 250 jukeboxes that he owns today. He stores them all over his house. As he says, "that's only possible because I'm not married."

His jukeboxes come in all shapes and sizes. From the diner tabletop variety to the elaborate ones from other decades.

"I guess my prize possession is a Wurlitzer 850 which was made during World War II. Parts were scarce so they had to substitute a lot of the parts for other items to make it work. There weren't that many of them so they are valuable. I think this one is worth between 10 and 25-thousand," continued McCall.

But when asked what he will do with them he says he has a plan.