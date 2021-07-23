Triad native beats broadcast giants for Daytime Emmy

Adam Paul and his 7 Cinematics company have stunned the world of broadcasting.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — "When the nominations were announced I thought there must be a typo," said Adam Paul.

But he was wrong. His company had won a daytime Emmy for live coverage and beat the likes of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, The Christmas Day Parade, and even CBS This Morning.

"I was in shock. I'm sure that there were a lot of people saying 'Who did Adam Paul have to pay to get this?" said Paul

The show is also the brainchild of Paul. American Music Spotlight was a show that he created to get in-depth with the live performances of musicians.

"I wanted to focus not only on the artistry of musicians when they perform live but also tell the story of all these classic American venues across the country. It was not work to me," continued Paul.

Paul was born and raised in Greensboro but took off for larger markets as he made his way up the entertainment ladder. But a few years ago he and his family returned.

"I just realized that I was never a big city guy. I love to travel to these wild locations and shoot incredible stories but being able to return and throw the baseball with the kids in the neighborhood keeps me centered," said Paul.