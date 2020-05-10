The Triad sees a surge of local podcasts

The Triad Podcasting Network is busy these days telling stories of our neighbors and friends.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Podcasts are extremely popular these days. Whether you listen while you drive down the road or while your working out the podcast has become a part of the American routine. So it should come as no surprise that they are growing in popularity right here in the Triad.

No one knows that better than Adam Witten of The Triad Podcasting Network. This local company can hardly keep up with the growth and according to Adam, that's a good thing.

"We are producing podcasts for everything from mom podcasts to dad podcasts to sports and leisure," said Witten. "These shows are less about being a commercial for the companies and more about the personalities and storytelling," continued Witten.