Triad Stage to reopen with new leadership

Retired Community Theater of Greensboro director Mitchel Sommers will lead the charge.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's been a few years since the lights at Triad Stage have welcomed us to the local professional stage. But now they are ready to reopen under the guidance of someone who knows Greensboro theater better than just about anyone.

"I was honored that they wanted me to help reopen one of the best theaters in the area," said Mitchel Sommers, "Triad Stage is a jewel in the crown of the city with its unique space in the theater landscape."

Sommers says the theater holds a unique position for the arts.

"You know we have the Community Theater just down the street that provides an outlet for local amateur actors and of course, the Tanger Center brings truly professional theater to the Triad but Triad Stage is unique," said Sommers, "Because this is a mix of the two. A place where professional actors work alongside amateurs to the benefit of them both as well as the audiences".

Triad Stage opens its 20th season in October with "Rebellious", a play written by a North Carolina playwright and centered around some Bennett College students during the sit-in movement.