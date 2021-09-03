Triad teen is a finalist in a songwriting competition

Sydney Rose is hoping to get noticed with her musical talents in a North Carolina vs. Georgia songwriter showdown.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sydney Rose has played music since she can remember. Now, with plenty of original songs, she is trying her hand at a songwriter's competition.

8 Georgia songwriters are going against 8 North Carolina songwriters in an online competition which will display on The Georgia Songbirds Facebook page.

In the 1st round, every writer gets to play 2 original songs. They will post their video on a Monday and Sunday. . They get 1 point for a view, 2 points for a like, and 3 points per share.

"We have some talented people," said Rose, "From Georgia, we have Matthew Schwartz from the band Pacifico, Keven Mack, Al Urezzio, Trey Palmer from the band Sweet Young Twang, Blake Pettis, Scott Little, Rachel Forehand, and Canon Tyler. From North Carolina, we have Dustin Chapman, Ryan Johnson, Rebekkah Todd, Laura Jane Vincent, Sydney Rose, Colin Cutler, William Nesmith, and Emily Stewart."