Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament needs your help

Organizers of the Winston-Salem Open need volunteers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Organizers of the Winston-Salem Open are looking for your help as a volunteer.

"The tournament is only a few weeks away and with this one being an in-person tournament we really need volunteers," said tournament director Jeff Ryan, "So we are putting out the call for any tennis fan that wants to experience professional tennis up close and personal to come volunteer and get a true behind-the-scenes experience."

The tournament is quite possibly the only chance for people in the Triad to see professional tennis and has become a highlight for local tennis fans all across central North Carolina.

"We are so happy that we are still getting big names to play here in Winston-Salem," continued Ryan, "And this year is no exception. We just hope people realize that we are back to normal and excited about the tournament play."