Triad woman featured on TV game show!

Lisa Eddins of Gibsonville appeared on the CBS game show, LINGO!

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guess what? A Triad woman appeared on a TV game show Wednesday!

Lisa Eddins of Gibsonville competed on the CBS game show, LINGO!

Eddins said she cried when she found out she made it on the show.

Don't worry, we won't spoil it for those who haven't watched it yet.

What is Lingo?

Lingo is an old TV game show that was recently given new life, hosted by RuPaul.

It's a word game. If you can play wordle, you can play Lingo. It's basically the same game. You have five chances to guess a five-letter word. Each time you make a guess, the words that are in the correct spot will highlight green, and the words in the wrong spot will highlight yellow. In the game show, after so many chances, the opposing team will have a chance to steal and guess the word if the opponent fails to guess correctly.

In Lingo, thousands of dollars could be on the line. There are also more challenges with longer words to guess during certain rounds.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.