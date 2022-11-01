Trunk-or-treat and a movie

A little rain didn't stop Red Cinema's trunk-or-treat event.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was an event that originally was planned for the parking lot of Red Cinemas on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro but some Halloween rain changed all that.

"We had to make a quick decision to move the entire thing inside," said general manager Chrystal Herbin, "And that was no small task. But I think that decision made the event a huge success. We were not expecting the numbers of people to show up."

Herbin said she had to send staff out to area stores to keep buying more candy until they finally ran out.

"All total we gave away over 250 pounds of candy," continued Herbin, "And the folks at the Carolina Cobras were such a great help as well. They showed up with baseball caps and some of the players handed them out."

Lines of families stretched from the lounge area of the cinema out the front door until the event ended. All the candy and arts and crafts were totally free.