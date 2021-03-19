Tweetsie Railroad reopening next month

Tweetsie Railroad announced it will be reopening April 2 with COVID-19 safety measures, including mandatory face masks and social distancing.

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — Tweetsie Railroad announced this week that it will reopen its trains for guests beginning next month.

Tweetsie will open its doors on Friday, April 2, welcoming guests back to the beloved family destination in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina.

Opening weekend will feature a special celebrity: The Easter Bunny, who will be available for family photos in time for the holiday. Tickets are also on sale for Tweetsie's Day Out with Thomas, the popular blue No. 1 engine from the children's cartoon, "Thomas & Friends."

Visitors will notice a few changes to the park this year, including mandatory face masks and social distancing. The park announced it will put an emphasis on COVID-19 safety measures to protect guests and staff members.

"This has been the most challenging year in our history, for many reasons, so we can hardly wait for April 2 to welcome back our Tweetsie Railroad family and celebrate in typical Wild West fashion," said Cathy Robbins, director of marketing for Tweetsie Railroad.

Tweetsie Railroad changes for 2021