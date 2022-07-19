Two Greensboro restaurants honored for outdoor dining

Greens Valley Grill and Print Works Bistro were among the top 100 restaurants in the country according to Open Table.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When it comes to dining in the summer it is all about the outdoor seating. Especially in the South.

Two of Greensboro's more popular restaurants are being honored for their superior outdoor dining. According to Open Table.

Print Works Bistro and Green Valley Grill were in the top 100 in the entire country. The honors were a result of more than 13.6 million reviews submitted on Open Table.

"We were thrilled to receive the honors especially since Quaintance-Weaver owns both properties," said QW Design Team Manager Theresa Martin, "It makes us so happy to know that even in a smaller community like Greensboro we are compared to restaurants in major metropolitan markets all over the country."

The restaurants were honored for their outdoor design as well as the food.

"We work hard as a design team to make our outdoor spaces make patrons feel like its an indoor space outdoors," continued Martin, "You'll notice at both locations we landscaped to provide lots of natural shade to keep the patios cool and they are designed with airflow in mind to help in the process. Of course, the food is the primary topic but the design of the area plays a huge role as well."