TMZ: Tyler Perry is building a new mega estate outside Atlanta

ATLANTA — Media mogul Tyler Perry is having quite the week!

Forbes recently shared Perry’s journey from poverty to billionaire status in a cover story on Wednesday.

But the good news doesn’t end there, Perry is also building a massive estate that will feature a farm, and an airport runway, according to a new report from TMZ.

TMZ reports Perry has been building his new castle over the past 3 years.

The 35,000-square-foot mansion on 1200 acres is reportedly 20 mins outside of Atlanta.

Perry, 50, is a self-made billionaire who has created 22 feature films, over 20 stage plays, 13 television shows, and two New York Times-bestselling books.

But outside of creating TV shows, films, and plays that have generated more than $2 billion to date, Perry has constantly supported various civil rights causes and has inspired thousands with his random acts of kindness.

Perry’s inspiring story of experiencing homelessness to rising into one of this generation's most successful filmmakers is truly remarkable.