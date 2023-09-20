"My heart was telling me he was still with us" | Uganda couple reunited in Greensboro after 7 years apart

The husband and wife escaped captivity and found freedom in the Triad.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Seven years and more than 7,000 miles, is what separated a couple from Uganda.

The wait ended in Greensboro about two weeks ago.

Seniya Siyum's family escaped captivity in Uganda and found freedom in the Triad.

"It really is not easy," Siyum said.

Pictures of the good times brought Siyum comfort and reminded her of when her husband's love was within reach.

"My heart was telling me he was still with us," Siyum said.

For seven years Siyum built a new life in North Carolina while her husband stayed back in their homeland of Uganda, waiting for his opportunity to join her in America.

"I'd wake up early mornings working hard. That's how I survived," said Seniya's husband Sena. "Now it's okay."

Siyum said great communication kept their bond strong.

"We called each other every morning and sometimes during my lunch hour sometimes at night time so he checked to make sure we reached home and we were okay," Siyum said.

The journey wasn't easy, Siyum found out she was pregnant shortly after coming to America in 2016.

"It's a new country I don't have anyone I just cried," Siyum said.

Once her youngest made it into the world she struggled to understand why her father wasn't around.

"She said I need you here today because everyone has a dad. I don't have my dad," Siyum said. "She cried we could not make her stop I got emotional and started to cry."

Seniya was forced to raise her newborn and two teenagers alone, but she knew returning to Uganda wasn't an option.

"You don't know who's killing you tomorrow over your shoulder is death," Siyum said. "You don't have freedom. It's scary."

Siyum and her husband's determination to keep their family together was all worth the warm embrace Siyum dreamt of for seven years.

The whole family reunited at PTI airport.

"I went down and I gave him flowers," Siyum said. "And everyone was outside waiting for him outside and my children."