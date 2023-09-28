x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Ukrainian ballet company performs in Winston-Salem

The esteemed dancers are raising money for education in war-torn Ukraine.

More Videos

The images we've seen out of Ukraine are devastating but now we can make a difference there just by supporting the arts here at home.

The Grand Kyiv Ballet is performing "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," at the renowned Stevens Center in Winston-Salem. This performance promises an evening of elegance, artistic excellence, and captivating storytelling.

Drawing inspiration from the beloved Disney animated film, the ballet adaptation of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" comes alive through choreography,  costumes, and an exceptional cast. The production  weaves the narrative with the music of Bogdan Pavlovsky, and appeals to audiences of all ages.

In addition, the Grand Kyiv Ballet is donating all proceeds from this performance will contribute to the renovation efforts of the Kiev State Choreographic College in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The production is this Sunday, October 1st and tickets can be purchased HERE.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out