Ukrainian ballet company performs in Winston-Salem

The esteemed dancers are raising money for education in war-torn Ukraine.

The images we've seen out of Ukraine are devastating but now we can make a difference there just by supporting the arts here at home.

The Grand Kyiv Ballet is performing "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," at the renowned Stevens Center in Winston-Salem. This performance promises an evening of elegance, artistic excellence, and captivating storytelling.

Drawing inspiration from the beloved Disney animated film, the ballet adaptation of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" comes alive through choreography, costumes, and an exceptional cast. The production weaves the narrative with the music of Bogdan Pavlovsky, and appeals to audiences of all ages.

In addition, the Grand Kyiv Ballet is donating all proceeds from this performance will contribute to the renovation efforts of the Kiev State Choreographic College in Kyiv, Ukraine.