UNCG graduate lands role on Paramount's "Picard"

Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut graduated from UNCG in 2015 and has already worked her way into a major role.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — She is a proud UNCG alum but these days she is on the fast track in Hollywood.

"It all started back when I was three-years-old and my Mom tells the story of me watching Barney and Friends and I scooted up to the TV and told her that I wanted to be INSIDE the tv," said Chestnut. "And it was all about the acting ever since."

From UNCG she moved to New York armed with a klittle bit of money, a headshot and resume and a whole lot of determination.

"I was throwing my headshots and resumes everywhere I could but I finally got one casting director to take a look," said Chestnut, "They must've seen some hope in my future because they helped me get an agent and it was on!"

After a few stints on Broadway and some TV shows she recently got a major role on season 3 of the Paramount + show "Picard". Playing Star Trek Next Generation's Geordi La Forge's daughter who is now the helmsman on another starship.

"I was a huge Levar Burton fan but I knew him more from Reading Rainbow, so I was very excited to meet him," continued Chestnut, "In fact I ran up to him and gave him a big hug and said, I'm going to be your daughter."