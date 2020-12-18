UNCG's musical holiday card is different this time

The 2020 version shows a mix of faculty and staff performing an original song.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This year is different in so many ways. So the UNC-G Miles Davis Jazz Studies Department decided to add a twist.

"We wanted this year to be about inclusion so we got representatives from the staff and faculty to join a group of talented students and compose an original song that would inspire as well as entertain," said interim director Steve Haines.

The "holiday card" is in reality a music video highlighting these talented performers. Among those on the UNC-G faculty who perform in the video is Chancellor Frank Gilliam.